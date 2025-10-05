Denver police investigate homicide after stabbing turns fatal

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a Friday night stabbing on E. Colfax Avenue turned fatal.
Police said a man was stabbed around 10 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of E. Colfax Avenue.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity once the next of kin is notified.
