Denver police investigate homicide after man's shooting death

DENVER — Police in Denver are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting left one man dead on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of S. Federal Boulevard.

Police were called to the area on a report of a shooting and located a gunshot victim on scene.

The male victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.

