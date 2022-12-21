Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police investigate homicide after man's body found near I-70

crime scene tape police line generic
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 19:01:08-05

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found near Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.

The department initially reported that officers were conducting an outdoor death investigation at I-70 and Washington Street. They later said the incident was now being investigated as a homicide.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the adult male victim has not been released. The medical examiner will identify the victim and release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

Suspect information was not available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplus.png

Local News

Denver7 News streaming free, anytime on Samsung TV+