Denver police investigate homicide after man's body found near I-70

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found near Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.

The department initially reported that officers were conducting an outdoor death investigation at I-70 and Washington Street. They later said the incident was now being investigated as a homicide.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the adult male victim has not been released. The medical examiner will identify the victim and release the cause and manner of death at a later time.

Suspect information was not available.