Denver police investigate homicide after man found dead in apartment

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside an apartment Saturday.

Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Logan St. to find the man dead inside an apartment unit, DPD reported on Twitter Sunday morning.

The cause and manner of death will be released by medical examiner at a later time, police said.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.