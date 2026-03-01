Denver police investigate homicide after deadly assault

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after an early Sunday morning assault turned deadly.

No arrest has been made.

Officers responded to the 9700 block of E. Hampden Avenue around 2:08 a.m. after receiving a report of an assault.

While on scene, officers located the adult male victim.

Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

His identity has not been released.

Police have not divulged details surrounding the case or released information on a possible suspect.