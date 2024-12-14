Denver police investigate homicide after Colfax shooting

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a shooting left one person dead on the city’s east side Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of E. Colfax Avenue and Cherry Street, Denver police reported at 10:36 p.m. on X.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

The identity of the victim has not been released.