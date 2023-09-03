Denver police investigate double shooting overnight

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting on the city’s west side early Sunday morning.
Two people — a man and a woman — sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said on social media.
It happened sometime around 2 a.m. in the 700 block of N. Sheridan Boulevard.
No arrests were made. Police said officers are working to develop suspect information.
The Follow Up
