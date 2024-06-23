Watch Now
Denver police investigate double shooting on East Colfax

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 23, 2024

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of E. Colfax Avenue and Spruce Street.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.

