Denver police investigate double shooting near Regis University

Posted at 9:45 AM, Oct 01, 2023
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting near Regis University early Sunday morning.

Two gunshot victims were transported to hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the Denver Police Department.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Regis Boulevard.

Police said officers are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.

