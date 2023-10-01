Denver police investigate double shooting near Regis University

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting near Regis University early Sunday morning.
Two gunshot victims were transported to hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the Denver Police Department.
It happened around 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of W. Regis Boulevard.
Police said officers are working to develop suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.
