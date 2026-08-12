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Denver police investigate double shooting in city's Sunnyside neighborhood

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Denver Police
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DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police got the call around 6:25 p.m. and responded to the 2600 block of W. 40th Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located two gunshot victims.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, though their conditions have not been released.

Police said no arrests have been made, and investigators are working to identify and locate any suspects.

Additional details were not immediately available.

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