Denver police investigate double shooting in city's Sunnyside neighborhood

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police got the call around 6:25 p.m. and responded to the 2600 block of W. 40th Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located two gunshot victims.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, though their conditions have not been released.

Police said no arrests have been made, and investigators are working to identify and locate any suspects.

Additional details were not immediately available.