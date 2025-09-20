Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver police investigate deadly shooting in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting in the city’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

It happened in the 18000 block of E. 50th Place.

Police said officers arrived and located one victim who sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made, and suspect information was not available.

