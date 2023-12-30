Denver police investigate 3 separate overnight shootings

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating three separate overnight shootings that left three victims wounded.

Denver police reported the shootings on social media early Saturday morning. Details on the victims’ conditions are not known.

The first shooting occurred in the 4800 block of West Colfax Avenue in the Sloan’s Lake area.

The second shooting occurred downtown near 17th and California streets.

The third shooting was reported at 3:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Tower Road in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

No arrests have been reported and information related to the suspects was not released.