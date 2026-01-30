Denver police asking for public's help identifying suspect or suspects accused of 2 assaults on women

DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect or suspects involved in two similar assaults on women in Denver this month.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) issued a press release about the two incidents, which happened 20 days apart.

Watch a video of the suspect in the video provided to DPD below.

The first was on Jan. 7 around 5:30 p.m. That day, a suspect assaulted a woman along the 1300 block of S. Grant Street. A witness helped the woman get away from the suspect, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall with dark hair and short dreadlocks. He may have a tattoo on his hand. At the time, he was wearing a white or light-colored jacket and gray or dark-colored sweatpants, police said. He may have been wearing headphones.

Then, on Jan. 27, Denver police responded to a similar incident around 8:50 p.m., where a man had assaulted a woman who was running near S. Grant Street and E. Ellsworth Avenue. She fought back and screamed until he fled the scene, police said.

In this incident, the suspect was described as a Black man in a gray jacket and dark-colored sweatpants. He was wearing sunglasses at the time.

Denver Police Department

DPD says they do not know if the same person committed both crimes, or what the motive may have been.

Investigators have been searching the neighborhoods and are processing items collected at the scenes for any forensic links to the suspects.

“We understand that these incidents create fear in our communities, and we are utilizing every investigative means to find the person(s) who attacked these women,” said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. “We ask our residents to be extra vigilant, especially while running outside in the dark, and to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers if you have information that will be helpful to investigators.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.