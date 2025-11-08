Glendale police tip leads to Denver homicide investigation, arrest

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a tip by the Glendale Police Department led to the discovery of a woman's body and an arrest.

Denver police officers arrested a 31-year-old man, Craig Wolfgang, on investigation of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on the southeast side of the city Friday night.

Denver police stated that they were informed by the Glendale Police Department around 11:15 p.m. of the homicide that occurred in the 8600 block of E. Yale Avenue.

It's unclear how Glendale police obtained this information.

The circumstances that led to the woman's homicide are not known. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name and official cause and manner of death have not been released.