Officer injured while trying to arrest man armed with knife in Denver’s Chessman Park neighborhood

The man, who reportedly menaced a victim, was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges following stand-off
DENVER — A Denver police officer suffered minor injuries while trying to arrest an armed man during a stand-off near Cheesman Park Monday.

The incident happened on Vine St. near the intersection with E. 14th Ave. after police responded to the area at around 1 p.m. on report of a man armed with a knife who had reportedly menaced a victim, according to the Denver Police Department.

Following lengthy negotiations, officers and the department’s SWAT Team took the man into custody at around 2:40 p.m. The officer reportedly sustained a laceration and bite injury during the arrest and was evaluated on scene, the DPD official said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Police were still at the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m.

