Officer injured while trying to arrest man armed with knife in Denver’s Chessman Park neighborhood

DENVER — A Denver police officer suffered minor injuries while trying to arrest an armed man during a stand-off near Cheesman Park Monday.

The incident happened on Vine St. near the intersection with E. 14th Ave. after police responded to the area at around 1 p.m. on report of a man armed with a knife who had reportedly menaced a victim, according to the Denver Police Department.

Following lengthy negotiations, officers and the department’s SWAT Team took the man into custody at around 2:40 p.m. The officer reportedly sustained a laceration and bite injury during the arrest and was evaluated on scene, the DPD official said.

ALERT: 1/2 #DPD is at E. 14th Ave. & Vine St. where, following lengthy negotiations, officers & the SWAT team took into custody a man armed with a knife who reportedly menaced a victim. An officer suffered a laceration and bite injury during the arrest & was evaluated on scene. pic.twitter.com/YruzaMXjPD — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 26, 2025

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.

Police were still at the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m.