Denver man’s homicide still unsolved 8 years later

DENVER — It’s been eight years since a 27-year-old Denver man was found shot to death, and the crime remains unsolved.

Denver police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help finding justice for Johnathan Morehead.

Police found his body in the area of E. 16th Avenue and N. Uinta Street on April 27, 2017, after officers responded to a report of shots fired.

Police said despite many years of investigative efforts, his homicide remains unsolved.

They are asking anyone with information about this case to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.