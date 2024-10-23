Denver man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Douglas County road rage assault

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2020 road rage assault in Douglas County was sentenced to a decade in prison on Monday.

District Court Judge Ryan Stuart sentenced Alberto Mota, 42, to 10 years in prison for causing a crash that injured a motorcyclist on Interstate 25 on Aug. 16, 2020.

Prosecutors said Mota, driving with his daughter in a Ford F-250 pickup truck, swerved into a group of motorcycle riders who were riding in the left lane, causing one of the motorcyclists to crash on southbound I-25 near mile marker 187. The injured rider suffered a broken leg, ribs, and collarbone.

The injured rider told police that Mota began chasing the group of motorcyclists after one of them passed Mota’s pickup on the interstate. Dash camera footage showed the truck aggressively changing lanes without signaling and then ramming into one motorcyclist, pushing them into a concrete barrier, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District.

“He purposefully caught up to them and swerved his F-250 directly into one of the bikers in retaliation. He chose to endanger the lives of numerous people on the road that day because of his anger. Thankfully, with the dash camera capturing his actions on video, his attempt to blame the biker for the crash was not successful,” Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Desits said in the release.

According to prosecutors, Mota did not have a valid license at the time of the crash. He pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, two counts of felony menacing, child abuse and reckless endangerment.