Denver man found guilty of stalking ex-wife, threatening to kill both her and her child

DENVER — A Denver man was convicted Wednesday of stalking his ex-wife and threatening to “wipe out” his ex-wife and her child after she had moved to Castle Rock to escape domestic abuse.

Taylor Warford, 33, was found guilty by a Douglas County jury of felony stalking and violating a protection order. The verdict came after a disturbing series of actions targeting Warford’s ex-wife while he was on probation for domestic abuse against her in Jefferson County, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Warford placed an electronic tracker in his ex-wife’s vehicle after she relocated to Castle Rock in 2023 to escape the abuse while he was still under active probation supervision.

Despite a no-contact order, prosecutors said Warford’s behavior escalated to the point that his own family contacted authorities after they discovered the suspect had purchased five sets of handcuffs and a butane torch using a shared family Amazon account.

He reportedly told them he planned to “wipe out” his ex-wife and child, according to the release. A spokesperson for the DA’s office said authorities are also investigating reports alleging Warford was trying to acquire bomb making materials.

“This verdict sends a message loud and clear that stalking is a crime of escalation and danger. [The victim] showed incredible bravery coming forward, and this conviction ensures Warford will no longer be able to harm her,” said Senior Deputy DA Nate Marsh.

Warford is being held without bond and faces up to eight years in prison. Sentencing will take place September 12, the DA spokesperson said.