Denver man charged with child sex crimes after suspicious notes were left on cars in the Northfield area

DENVER — A Denver man is facing several child sex crime-related charges after reportedly leaving suspicious notes for students at Northfield High School last month, a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department said Tuesday.

The suspect – whose identity is not being released due to concerns about the possible impact of pre-trial publicity – reportedly left notes containing instructions to contact an individual through an encrypted email address. The notes were reportedly left on the vehicles of several students that were parked outside a Target store in the Northfield area.

Denver7 News at 1 p.m.

That information was sent to DPD’s Human Trafficking Unit and after a thorough investigation, detectives arrested the suspect on March 30, the DPD spokesperson said.

Police said they believe other young people may have been similarly contacted or approached, and they’re asking anyone with information about other possible victims to contact DPD’s Human Trafficking Unit tipline at 720-913-6060 and select Option 2 after choosing a language preference.