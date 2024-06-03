Denver man charged for allegedly trying to run over deputy, causing crash that killed dog

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver man was charged Monday with several crimes, including attempted murder, for allegedly trying to run over a Larimer County deputy and causing a crash that not only injured passengers inside a vehicle but also killed a dog.

The series of crime for which the suspect is accused happened just after midnight on May 18, after he tried to run away from law enforcement in Johnstown. Deputies near I-25 and Highway 56 saw the man was driving a vehicle with no license plates and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect eluded authorities as he drove at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to a news release.

As another deputy prepared to use tire spikes in downtown Berthoud to stop him, the suspect swerved toward the deputy, who retreated behind cover to avoid being hit, before the driver swerved again, causing the vehicle to roll, landing on and totaling a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office K9 vehicle.

After the vehicle came to a stop, deputies removed the suspect driver – 38-year-old Van Radley, of Denver, and two adult passengers. All three were taken to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the crash, deputies said.

As they searched the vehicle, deputies also found a deceased dog inside the suspect’s vehicle that had died in the crash.

No bystanders or first responders were injured, deputies said.

Radley, who initially gave deputies a fake name, had an existing misdemeanor traffic warrant and felony parole hold warrant out of Weld County, the news release states. He was booked into the Weld County Jail, where he faces the following charges:



Attempted first-degree murder after deliberation (F2)

Attempted first-degree murder - Extreme Indifference (F2)

Second-degree kidnapping (F4)

Vehicular eluding with injury (F4)

Aggravated cruelty to animals (F4)

Vehicular assault - reckless (F5)

False reporting of identity to law enforcement (F6)

Aggravated driving with license revoked (Class 1 Traffic) - 2 counts

Reckless driving (Class 2 Traffic)

“This shocking act of reckless violence threatened the lives of community members and first responders and, sadly, claimed the life of an innocent animal,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “We cannot continue to allow dangerous offenders to cause harm without consequence.”

The suspect was issued a $75,000 cash/surety bond, according to the release.

