Denver man arrested in roommate’s death

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Sunday that officers arrested a man in connection with the death of his roommate.

Dakotah Lulei, 28, was arrested Saturday on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. The district attorney’s office will make the final determination regarding charges.

The male victim was pronounced deceased Friday night at a home located at 5225 N. Vasquez Boulevard after police were called to the address on a report of an emergency medical situation and possible drug overdose, according to the Denver Police Department.

The next day, during an autopsy, the medical examiner found evidence the man suffered injuries, including internal injuries, consistent with significant trauma, the department said in a news release.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the homicide remain under investigation.

The victim’s identity and official cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.