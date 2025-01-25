Denver man arrested in Edgewater double shooting outside bar

EDGEWATER, Colo. — Police in Edgewater arrested a 29-year-old Denver man after a shooting outside a bar early Saturday morning wounded two people.

It happened around 1:47 a.m. outside the Skyline Pub at 2045 Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said a physical altercation between a group of individuals led to the shooting.

Both adult victims were transported to a local hospital — one with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other is currently in stable but critical condition, according to police.

The suspect arrested in the incident has not been identified.