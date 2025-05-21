Denver man arrested in Boulder County hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-year-old Denver man was arrested after a cyclist was killed in a Boulder County hit-and-run crash Sunday.

The suspect, Dante Johnson, was placed into custody Monday morning on an unrelated warrant, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

On Wednesday, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Johnson in connection with the Sunday morning crash that killed 41-year-old John Wilkinson.

Wilkinson was riding a bicycle on N. 95th Street when a blue Toyota Highlander — allegedly driven by the suspect — struck and killed the 41-year-old cyclist, according to the CSP.

After the crash, CSP said the Highlander driver took off northbound on N. 95th Street and later abandoned the SUV in Clement Park in Littleton.

"Throughout Colorado, there are far too many cyclists and pedestrians who are tragically injured or killed every year," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a news release. "These cases are a priority in this jurisdiction.”

Johnson was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on multiple charges, including failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death.