Denver leader of ‘Few But Plenty’ gang pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder

DENVER — The leader of a gang accused of encouraging its members to commit targeted drive-by shootings in west Denver took a plea deal and was sentenced Monday to 33 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Phillip Baca, Sr., the leader of the “Few But Plenty” street gang pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, according to Matt Jablow, a spokesman for the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the gang, at the direction of Baca Sr., was responsible for dozens of drive-by shootings that targeted the gang’s rivals in west Denver between 2019 and 2022.

“In numerous instances, innocent bystanders who had nothing to do with the inter-gang feuds were the victims of this violence,” Jablow said.

The indictment shows Baca not only encouraged the young men of the gang (most of whom were his sons and nephews) to commit the crimes, but on at least one occasion, Baca Sr. joined other members of the gang as they shot the home of a rival gang member more than 20 times.

Jablow said Baca Sr. was one of 11 gang members indicted in 2022. With his plea, all 11 suspects have now pleaded guilty, he added.

“Phillip Baca was the leader of a ruthless criminal organization that terrorized west Denver neighborhoods. This guilty plea and sentence – and the sentences of other Few But Plenty gang members – are powerful steps toward fighting organized crime and improving public safety for all Denver residents,” said Denver District Attorney John Walsh.