Denver homicide suspect arrested in Illinois

DENVER — A man wanted in connection with a Denver homicide last year was arrested in Illinois Monday, according to the Denver Police Department.

London Boyle, 23, was taken into custody in Galesburg, Illinois, by officers with the Galesburg Police Department.

Boyle is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Orlando Pinzon, 35, on Nov. 5, 20024.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a prior conflict between the two.