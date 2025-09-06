Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver hit-and-run crash claims life of pedestrian

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near the intersection of W. 14th Avenue and Lipan Street.

Police initially believed this incident to be a shooting.

However, a further investigation revealed the victim was fatally struck by a vehicle, which then took off after the crash.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.

