Denver hit-and-run crash claims life of pedestrian

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred near the intersection of W. 14th Avenue and Lipan Street.
Police initially believed this incident to be a shooting.
However, a further investigation revealed the victim was fatally struck by a vehicle, which then took off after the crash.
A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Broncos fans gear up for season opener as local businesses prepare for gameday crowds
Naloxone saves life at Denver Health exhibit about substance use
Woman killed in Fort Morgan mid-air collision identified as retired Air Force captain
Amid nationwide walkouts, East High students hold gun violence conversations on South Lawn
Arapahoe Co. testing new drone program, evaluating potential issues
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.