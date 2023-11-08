Denver cannabis shop robbed at gunpoint, suspects still at-large

DENVER — Denver Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a cannabis shop at gunpoint late last month.

It happened at Karmaceuticals, located in the area of S. Santa Fe and West 1st Ave., on Oct. 26 at around 6 p.m. right as the shop was closing for the day.

"They ran in, they had two tactical pistols with lights on them. And one guy had a shotgun," said the shop's owner, Austin Martinson. "They came in with guns in the face of our manager and just said, 'Take us to the safe, take us to the safe.'"

Martinson said the thieves, who were caught on camera wearing dark clothing and masks, got away with thousands of dollars in cash and cannabis.

Karmaceutical's Cannabis Dispensary

Officials said the suspects are three to four Hispanic males in their early to late 20s, with slim builds. They fled the scene northbound in a black Jeep Liberty with black rims and tinted windows.

Martinson said they're now ramping up their security to keep their employees safe.

"I'm definitely a lot more fearful. I mean, I know, the crime in Denver is getting out of hand. And especially in the cannabis industry, it's kind of a target because we're cash-heavy," he said.

He's urging anyone who may recognize the suspects to speak up, to help prevent other businesses from getting hit.

"I don't know anyone that wants to live in a city that has armed robbers going unpunished or without justice," Martinson added. "Hopefully someone out there has a tip or something that can help get some justice and get these guys caught protect future lives."

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous, the tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.