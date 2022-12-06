Denver area man faces fraud charges for alleged $250K theft from elderly couple

DENVER — A Denver area man is facing fraud charges for allegedly stealing $250,000 from an elderly couple.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of criminal exploitation of an at-risk adult last week against David Lopez Jr., 55, and his company, Remodeling Specialists LLC.

Lopez was arrested in Arvada last week, according to a release from the DA’s office.

Prosecutors accuse Lopez of defrauding the couple, whom the suspect has known for several years, out of $250,000 for work that was never carried out on the couples’ Denver area properties.

Lopez allegedly got the couple approved for a loan for the project, but substantial portions of the funds from the loan paid to Lopez were spent on personal projects and other unauthorized expenses, prosecutors allege.