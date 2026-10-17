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CSU student charged after police shooting near campus microbiology building

Brooks Bottenhorn, 22, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after the campus incident.
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Denver7
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FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KMGH) — The team investigating a police shooting at Colorado State University earlier this week issued an update Friday night.

The Eighth Judicial District Critica Incident Response Team said a CSU police sergeant was sent to a report of a person behaving erratically near Newton Plaza.

Investigators said Brooks Bottenhorn, 22, allegedly fired a round into the west side of the microbiology building before walking toward the sergeant while still carrying a handgun. Police said the sergeant then fired multiple shots, striking Bottenhorn.

Police said the sergeant immediately rendered first aid. Bottenhorn was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

According to police, Bottenhorn is a student at CSU.

The Larimer County District Attorney's Office has charged Bottenhorn with criminal mischief, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

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