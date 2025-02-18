CSU student arrested for alleged sex assault; police say there may be additional victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins announced Tuesday that a Colorado State University student wanted on sexual assault charges has been arrested.

Aaron Moore, 23, turned himself into police Tuesday morning after an arrest warrant for felony sexual assault was issued, according to police.

The accusations stem from a May 2024 incident involving a female victim who said she was incapacitated during the alleged assault at the suspect’s home.

The victim told police that she was socializing and drinking with a group of friends in downtown Fort Collins and shared a ride with Moore to the suspect’s home.

Police said that based on the investigation details, detectives are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about these or other incidents is asked to contact Criminalist David Blake at dblake@fcgov.com.

Moore is facing two felony counts of sexual assault—victim is physically helpless, and sexual assault—victim is unable to appraise their conduct.

He was issued a $5,000 cash bond.

The Denver Post reported that Moore is from Tennessee and is a former member of the CSU football team.