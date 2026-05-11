CSP searching for Bronco driver after cyclist, 75, struck north of Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is looking for the driver of a Ford Bronco who struck and seriously injured a 75-year-old cyclist Monday morning and then took off.

The hit-and-run occurred around 11:04 a.m. on U.S. 36, just north of Nelson Road.

CSP said the male cyclist was southbound on U.S. 36 when the driver of a light blue Bronco veered onto the shoulder, collided with the victim on the passenger side, causing the 75-year-old man to lose control of the bike.

After the collision, the driver of the newer 4‑door Ford Bronco with a white top continued south without stopping.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers believe the light blue Ford Bronco may have damage to the front passenger side.

CSP is asking anyone with information to call 303‑239‑4501 and reference Case VC260140.