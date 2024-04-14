CSP searches for hit-and-run driver after 3-vehicle crash on I-225

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say caused a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured another driver on Interstate 225 early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of Parker Road.

The injured driver was transported to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, CSP said.

The driver who troopers suspect caused the crash took off northbound on I-225.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white car or SUV with damage on the vehicle’s front end and passenger side.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or who witnessed this crash is asked to call *277.