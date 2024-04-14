Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

CSP searches for hit-and-run driver after 3-vehicle crash on I-225

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
hitandruncrash.png
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-14 12:09:52-04

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say caused a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured another driver on Interstate 225 early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of Parker Road.

The injured driver was transported to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, CSP said.

The driver who troopers suspect caused the crash took off northbound on I-225.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white car or SUV with damage on the vehicle’s front end and passenger side.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or who witnessed this crash is asked to call *277.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here