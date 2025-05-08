CSP investigating vehicle vandalism at Colorado State Capitol, but lawmakers apparently not targeted

DENVER – State patrol troopers said two instances of vehicle vandalism this week at the Colorado State Capitol were random and the Colorado lawmakers whose property was damaged do not appear to be targets, but they are nonetheless investigating.

The CSP was alerted of the damage done to a vehicle belonging to Rep. Sean Camacho, D-Denver, at around 9:36 a.m. The vehicle – a 2022 Rivian SUV – had a broken windshield from a rock being thrown through it.

A second vehicle – a 2024 Ford Bronco – this one belonging to Sen. Byron Pelton, a Republican who represents the northeastern part of the state, had an expletive carved into the hood, according to a news release.

“It is believed that these two vehicles were randomly chosen,” troopers said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the Capitol Circle parking lot, walking west on Colfax to Broadway, and proceeding north on Broadway until he went out of the camera's range. The suspect is believed to be a man wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket, carrying a tote shopping bag.

Colorado State Patrol investigators are working with Denver Police Department investigators to identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-866-3660, referencing case number ES250090.