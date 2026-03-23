CSP identifies Evergreen hit‑and‑run victim, says suspect search narrowing

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol on Monday released the identity of a victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Evergreen and revealed investigators have zeroed in on potential suspects.

Michael Longfellow, 67, was struck and killed the evening of March 14 while crossing Evergreen Parkway.

His body was found the next day.

After the collision, the hit-and-run driver fled, leaving Longfellow’s body in the highway median until it was located nearly 24 hours later.

No arrests have been made, but CSP said Monday that investigators are getting closer as they continue processing evidence from the scene.

CSP emphasized that the investigation will take time due to the case’s complexity.

Investigators initially said they wanted to speak with the driver of a white sedan, made around 2010, traveling eastbound at the time of the crash.

It’s unclear if that driver is still being sought.

CSP also reported that investigators found a reflective vest at the scene, though it remains unclear whether Longfellow was wearing it.