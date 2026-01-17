CSP: Driver arrested after passenger dies following hit‑and‑run crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — An alleged hit-and-run driver transporting a female passenger with life‑threatening injuries, who later died, was arrested overnight Friday near Commerce City, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The arrest came after a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding at E. 74th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

During the stop, the trooper found a female passenger with grave injuries, who died at the scene despite medical efforts, according to the CSP.

Investigators later learned that before the traffic stop, the driver had crashed into a parked RV on Interstate 270, fled the scene, gone home, switched vehicles, and then, according to the CSP, was attempting to take the woman to the hospital when stopped.

The male driver, who has not been identified, is facing a number of charges, including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The CSP provided a photo of the severely damaged vehicle located at the suspect’s home.