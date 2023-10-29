CSP: Carjacking suspect leads police on chase in stolen CSP vehicle

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a trooper’s car and led police on a chase, carjacking two other vehicles before his arrest, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

It happened near Longmont around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol was assisting another department on a stolen vehicle case on Weld County Road 26 near Weld County Road 1.

According to CSP, an armed suspect was inside a stolen vehicle that had just been deactivated by OnStar.

The suspect exited the vehicle when contacted by law enforcement and at some point during the incident, the suspect gained control of an unmarked CSP cruiser, according to a news release.

A chase ensued, and the stolen CSP vehicle was partially disabled near Main Street in Longmont. But troopers say the suspect, who has not been identified, was not done yet.

Troopers say the suspect continued in the CSP vehicle until he got to a gas station where he allegedly carjacked a black Chevy Cruze and continued to flee police in Longmont, but the chase was called off when police lost visuals of the suspect.

A short time later, a fourth victim contacted Boulder Dispatch to report that their vehicle, a Dodge Ram 1500, had been stolen from this same suspect in Longmont.

Around 11 a.m., law enforcement spotted the stolen vehicle on Highway 7 near Lyons, and a short time later, the suspect was arrested.

No other details, including the suspect's identity, was released.