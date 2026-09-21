Crash near I-25 off-ramp at Eisenhower Blvd. in Loveland may have been ‘targeted attack,’ police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — A shooting that left two people in critical condition near an I-25 off-ramp in Loveland overnight may have been a targeted attack, according to Loveland Police Department investigators.

The crash was reported near the I-25 and Eisenhower Boulevard off-ramp shortly after midnight Monday. As officers responded to the scene, they contacted two people inside a vehicle at the scene who were found with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

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They were taken by first responders to a hospital for treatment where they remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“The preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe this may have been a targeted attack and not a random act,” a spokesperson for the Loveland Police Department said in a news release. “Currently, we have no information indicating a direct threat to the community.”

Investigators said they believe the shooting itself occurred near the location of the crash, based on evidence obtained thus far.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or has information from the moments before midnight along the I-25 corridor between Crossroads Boulevard and Eisenhower Boulevard, particularly in the southbound lanes, to contact the Loveland Police Department’s tipline at (970) ) 962-2032 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.