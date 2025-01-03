Crack cocaine, thousands in crash and 3-D printed handgun seized by Aurora PD gang unit after arrests

AURORA, Colo. — Two men wanted by Aurora police were arrested last month following a narcotics investigation, and at least one of the suspects has known gang ties in the city, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The two fugitives – 28-year-old Abel Gebretsadik and 31-year-old Majid Ahmed – were wanted by Aurora police on active warrants out of Douglas and Arapahoe counties, according to a news release.

Last Friday, officers with Aurora’s gang unit were following up on a narcotics investigation on Gebretsadik, an Aurora man with known gang ties who had an active felony warrant out of Douglas District Court for distribution of fentanyl.

Officers were able to trace his location to a local mall and arrested Gebretsadik, who was taken into custody in the mall parking lot.

Ahmed was also arrested on an active misdemeanor warrant for theft out of Arapahoe County Court, police said.

“During the investigation, officers seized more than an ounce of crack cocaine divided up into multiple baggies for distribution, over $7,000 in cash and a 3D-printed firearm. Investigators believe the firearm is capable of firing .22-caliber ammunition,” an APD spokesperson said.

Ahmed was booked into the Aurora Detention Center on his active warrant. Gebretsadik is charged in Arapahoe District Court with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.