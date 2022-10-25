Couple in Silt arrested, facing child abuse charges, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. – A couple in Silt was arrested last week and both suspects are now facing child abuse charges, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Desirae A. Jones, 29, and 31-year-old Kurtis R. Kumar, are accused of causing multiple injuries to a 2-year-old child, including burns to her body and “other injuries consistent with a violent physical assault” by Garfield County authorities.

Deputies received a tip on Oct. 22 that the child was suffering from obvious injuries to her face and body, according to the release, and with the help of the Silt Police Department, deputies were able to find a vehicle associated with the suspect as well as the child.

Deputies at the scene “observed severe untreated injuries to the child,” the release states, before investigators took emergency custody of the child as well as her sibling.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital for immediate medical treatment and evaluation.

Both suspects are facing several felony charges, including child abuse – knowingly causing serious bodily injury, first-degree assault, as well as sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – all Class 3 felonies, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The couple is being held at the Garfield County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, please call dispatch at (970) 625-8095.