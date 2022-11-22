Couple arrested after breaking into Loveland home early Tuesday morning, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. – A Loveland couple was arrested for breaking into a home early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., 32-year-old Steven Jenkins and 35-year-old Dunia Gonzales reportedly broke into the garage of a home on W. Eisenhower Blvd. and refused to leave.

When officers arrived, Jenkins allegedly threatened “to shoot it out” with police. Officers at the scene said the man had an active protection order restraining him from entering the home.

Because of the threats as well as “a known access to weapons,” the Loveland Police Department’s SWAT team was called and negotiators talked with the suspects for nearly three hours before they surrendered at around 7:20 a.m.

Jenkins was arrested for multiple warrants and is facing a couple of charges, including violation of a restraining order and failing to leave a premise upon request. Gonzales was arrested on warrants and failing to leave a premise upon request, according to police.

During the incident, an Everbridge notification was sent out to the surrounding area ordering residents to shelter-in-place while officers worked with the suspects to get them to surrender. The shelter in place was lifted at 7:20 a.m.