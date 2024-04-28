Watch Now
Commerce City police seek person of interest in violent bus stop attack

Commerce City police
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 18:03:09-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are asking the public to help them identify a man they are calling a person of interest in a violent bus stop attack Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a man was stabbed at a bus stop in the 5600 block of Quebec Street. The victim is expected to survive.

Police have not said if the attack was random or if the victim was targeted. Details as to what led up to the stabbing were not released.

Later in the day, police released images from a security camera showing a man they believe may be connected to the attack in some way.

They are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the images to call their tip line at 303-289-3626.

