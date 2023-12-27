Commerce City police seek suspect wanted for ‘senseless murder’

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are looking for a 22-year-old man wanted for the “senseless murder” of a man last month.

Police accuse Finn Clark Hoover of shooting and killing 37-year-old Alfredo Oscar Nunez inside a home in front of several witnesses during the early morning hours of November 30.

The home where the shooting occurred is located in the 7300 block of Oneida Drive in Commerce City.

Hoover fled the scene after the shooting. The victim’s body was discovered later in the day by a maintenance worker who then called 911, according to police.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killing, but called the shooting Wednesday in a social media post a “senseless murder.”

“Sadly, Nunez was an innocent victim. For the safety of the public and in order to provide a modicum of closure and justice for his family, we are working tirelessly to apprehend his killer as quickly as possible,” police wrote in the post.

Hoover is described as a 140-pound, 5’9” tall white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a distinctive tattoo above his right eyebrow that reads “El Fin.”

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and are asking the public not to approach him. If seen, call 911 immediately.

They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call their investigative tip line at 303-289-3626.