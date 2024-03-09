Watch Now
Commerce City police say woman could be victim of domestic violence kidnapping

Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 09, 2024
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are seeking the whereabouts of a woman who they say could be a victim of a domestic violence kidnapping, the Commerce City Police Department announced Saturday.

Police suspect 32-year-old Luis Gutierrez kidnapped 30-year-old Sylvia Garcia. Details of the alleged kidnapping were not provided.

The alleged victim is a 5-foot-tall, 120-pound Hispanic woman. Garcia has dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. She also has an unknown word tattooed on her right arm.

Gutierrez is described as a 5’6” tall, 150-pound Hispanic man. He has brown eyes and either bald or thin black hair.

Police say Gutierrez is driving a stolen gray 2001 Honda Odyssey with Colorado plate VQC498. The vehicle was last spotted in the Cherry Creek area.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if seen.

