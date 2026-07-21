Commerce City police pursuit ends in crash with RTD bus in downtown Denver

DENVER — Commerce City authorities say two suspects led police in pursuit from Commerce City to Denver, where they crashed into an RTD 16th Street FreeRide bus in downtown on Tuesday.

Police said no one on the bus was injured, but both the vehicle's driver and the suspect were taken to the hospital.

One of the two suspects is wanted for allegedly being an accessory to an attempted murder case that occurred outside a Commerce City 7-Eleven on Sunday, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The main suspect in the 7-Eleven shooting was taken into custody Monday.

According to police, on Tuesday, officers spotted the accessory suspect getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

Officers initiated a pursuit into Denver before calling it off after losing sight of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle later crashed into an RTD bus at 16th and Champa streets in downtown Denver.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.

