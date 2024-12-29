Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Commerce City police investigate homicide after man found dead in car

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
commercce city.png
Posted

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Gunfire detection technology alerted police to the area of E. 62nd Avenue and Jasmine Court where the body was found, police said in an X post.

No arrest has been made, and suspect information was not available. Police said there is no perceived threat to the community.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.