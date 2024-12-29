Commerce City police investigate homicide after man found dead in car

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Gunfire detection technology alerted police to the area of E. 62nd Avenue and Jasmine Court where the body was found, police said in an X post.

No arrest has been made, and suspect information was not available. Police said there is no perceived threat to the community.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.