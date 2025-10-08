Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Commerce City police: DUI suspect found passed out behind wheel with kids in backseat

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City arrested a DUI suspect after finding her passed out behind the wheel with two small children in the backseat, the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police said her vehicle was idling in the roadway near E. 104th Avenue and US 85 when a patrol officer spotted her.

The suspect, who has not been identified, failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, according to police.

A sober relative was able to care for the children.

Police said the suspect is facing DUI and child abuse charges.

The department said in the Facebook post that it blurred out the suspect's face because she has yet to be formally charged.

