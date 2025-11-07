Commerce City police arrest driver for meth possession after conducting traffic stop

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City have arrested a driver for possession of meth following a traffic stop.

In a social media post this week, the Commerce City Police Department said a proactive officer stopped the driver for a traffic violation when “in plain view” the officer spotted drug paraphernalia.

That “gave him probable cause to search the rest of the vehicle,” a spokesperson with the police department said.

“Don't be driving around our city with a car full of meth, the means to sell it, and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen,” the post read.

Commerce City Police Department

The driver was arrested on possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance – special offender.

The suspect – who has not been identified – was taken to the Adams County Jail.

“Don't. Do. It. Here,” the spokesperson said. “We've made it our mission to get your stolen guns and deadly drugs out of our community.”