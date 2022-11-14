Colorado truck driver convicted of federal child sex charges

DENVER — A Grand Junction man who saw his 324-year prison sentence for child sex crimes tossed out on appeal in 2017 over a speedy trial violation was found guilty by a federal jury on Monday.

Michael Tracy McFadden, 51, was convicted of crossing state lines with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor under the age of 12, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Monday.

McFadden was a long-haul truck driver who took at least two children on multiple trips out of state. Over at least six years, McFadden repeatedly sexually assaulted the children, both in his home in Grand Junction and in his semi-truck in other states, according to a news release from the agency.

A Mesa County jury originally convicted McFadden of sex crimes in 2015 and he was sentenced to more than 300 years. But he appealed his conviction and prevailed in the Colorado Court of Appeals, which found that his right to a speedy trial had been violated.

The Colorado Supreme Court declined to reconsider that ruling, meaning the case could not be tried again in state court. He was arrested again in May 2019 on federal charges.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is honored to be a small part of bringing justice for the victims in this case. These victims, despite setbacks and delays, courageously faced their abuser and described convincingly the abuses they suffered more than ten years ago. Their bravery and resilience are inspiring. No matter how long it takes, or how difficult the process, our office will continue to seek justice for all victims,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in the release.

McFadden is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023. He faces at least 30 years in prison.