Colorado State Patrol searching for driver accused of attacking tow truck driver, fleeing scene near Limon

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of attacking a tow truck driver who was working along Interstate 70 west of Limon on Sunday.

The Colorado State Patrol (CPS) said its preliminary investigation found that the tow truck operator was working to remove a disabled vehicle from the shoulder of the interstate west of Limon around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was around milepost 347.

As the tow truck operator walked from the disabled vehicle back toward his door, he waved at a passing driver to move over. CSP said the suspect stopped his car in front of the tow truck and "engaged in a physical altercation with the tow operator."

The suspect then fled the scene, heading eastbound on I-70.

He was driving a silver 2007 Dodge Dakota, which had five tires in the truck bed, CSP said. The truck was pulling a trailer of some sort as well. The truck's license plate was AEM-F22.

CSP said the suspect is a white man, about 6 feet tall and in his mid-50s. He has a "receding hairline and long hair in the back," CSP said. At the time, he was wearing jean overalls and white T-shirt with a graphic for a Utah national park.

Colorado State Patrol Colorado State Patrol said it needs help identifying this suspect accused of attacking a tow truck operator on July 5, 2026 on Interstate 70 west of Limon.

The tow truck driver, identified as a 51-year-old man, was brought to a hospital with serious injuries, CSP said. The agency confirmed to Denver7 that he was released from the hospital on Sunday evening.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the CSP Pueblo Dispatch Center at 719-544-2424 and reference case 3D260690.

As of 11:20 a.m. Monday, the suspect has not been identified, according to CSP Trooper Sherri Mendez.