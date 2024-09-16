Colorado State Patrol releases video showing U.S. 36 ambush shooting that wounded trooper

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol released on Monday a video showing an ambush shooting that wounded a trooper last week on U.S. 36 near Westminster.

On the afternoon of Sept. 7, Cpl. Tye Simcox was inside his parked car in a protected median completing reports when Victor Anthony De Santiago, 32, of Thornton, drove up next to him and opened fire.

Simcox was shot in the arm during the ambush, but he was still able to grab his rifle and return fire, killing De Santiago. Simcox was taken to Denver Health for minor injuries and released the same day.

“I am extremely blessed to be alive and am very thankful for everyone’s support and prayers,” Simcox said in a statement.

During a press conference Monday, CSP officials shared body and dash video of the incident. However, it is still not known why De Santiago targeted Simcox.